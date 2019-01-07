Dulwich Hamlet to axe players after ugly tunnel bust-up at Eastbourne Borough

Dulwich Hamlet manager Gavin Rose is ready to axe six of his first team after an ugly bust-up in the tunnel with Eastbourne Borough players and officials following their New Year’s day defeat at Priory Lane.

Borough battled to a 2-1 victory against Dulwich but after the match tempers flared in the tunnel, where it is believed an Eastbourne steward was injured.

“There was an incident afterwards where the two teams had a clash,” said Rose. “That is nothing to do with what we are trying to achieve as a club.

“It sums the lads up at the moment. They are not focused on the job in hand and they are finding it very difficult to stay with the standards we are trying to create.

“There will be some disciplinary action taken and a few might be leaving off the back of both that but also the performance. I’m expecting it to be five or six who will go.”

Speaking after the incident on New Year’s Day, Borough manager Jamie Howell said, “It took us by surprise to be honest. It had been a really close contest, and maybe one or two feelings rose a little bit high. My players did not initiate anything, and I think our conscience is clear. By the time we got in the clubhouse, it was all perfectly civil again.”