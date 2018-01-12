Crawley performance can inspire Borough to league improvement

Eastbourn Borough manager Jamie Howell believes his team can soon propel themselves up the table if they can re-produce the form displayed against Crawley Town in Sussex Senior Cup.

Borough gave League Two outfit Crawley a heck of a battle as they suffered a narrow 4-3 extra-time defeat on Tuesday night.

“I thought we were very unlucky to lose. Crawley didn’t have a bunch of kids out, it was a very hard fought and well-contested match. We stood up to that really well and we were just seconds away from winning. At the end we could easily have had a penalty, I’ve certainly seen then given.”

Tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) Borough, who are 15th in the National League South, welcome fourth placed Hampton and Richmond to Priory Lane.

“I think the fans were pleased to see the effort and work rate on Tuesday” Howell added. “That’s the minimum we have to give between now and the end of the season.

“If the fans can see that, they will get behind us. I can see improvements and if we show that level consistently, I have no doubt our results and league position will improve.”

Striker Lloyd Dawes scored twice and impressed for The Sports against Crawley. The former Worthing man is adapting to life well in National South and Howell believes the partnership between Dawes and recent signing Shaun Okojie has potential.

“Lloyd was excellent. I know he can score goals at this level. He and Shaun are just showing signs that they can be a real handful. They are both gaining game time and towards the latter end of the season and then into the next, you will really start to see the best from them.”

Some fans at the Lane have been critical of Howell and his team but the former Bognor boss has asked for patience.

“I understand where they are coming from. I have used more players than I would have liked and that has made it difficult. The style of football has not been as good as I wanted it to be.

“I not asking for huge amounts of time but it will take a bit more and we will get there.

“We will have a team the fans and I can be proud of.”

Worrall departure is chance for Ransom

Allowing popular midfielder Ryan Worrall to leave Priory Lane and join rivals Whitehawk was an extremely tough call admitted Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell.

Worrall progressed through the academy but his first team appearances became limited.

“I’m sure Ryan will go on to do well, I rate him very highly,” said Howell. “He wanted game time but I couldn’t guarantee that. It was hard as Ryan was the poster boy for the academy if you like but young Harry Ransom is also a real talent - perhaps he’s the new poster boy.”