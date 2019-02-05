Brighton and Bournemouth loan stars impress Howell despite Truro loss

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell believes his two loan signings from Premier League clubs will take a few game before they are at their best.

Brighton under-23 loanee striker Stefan Ljubicic and Bournemouth defender Jordan Corey both made their debuts for the Sports in the 2-0 loss at Truro last Saturday.

Howell said, “I was really pleased with Stefan (Ljubicic), and given another game or two, he will bed in and make a real difference.

“Jordan also did well, and like Stefan he is a player of real quality from a Premier League club. We are fortunate to have the services of both these players until the end of the season, and supporters will like what they see.”

Of the loss at Truro - one that saw Borough slip to 15th in the National League south - Howell added, ““I cannot fault the effort, nor the terrific spirit in the camp during such a marathon day,” said Jamie afterwards. “But we are simply lacking goals. No opponent is beating us out of sight and we are persistently losing to a single goal or at most two goals. We are creating but not converting.

“Everyone saw the difference when we had first Alfie Rutherford for a loan spell, to give us a spearhead, and then Joe Quigley likewise.”

Borough are back in action at Priory Lane on Saturday, 3pm as they welcome Oxford City.