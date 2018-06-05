Borough sign two but Jamie Taylor set to depart

Eastbourne Borough FC have signed midfielder David Martin and striker Charlie Walker for the new season.

David, 33, began his career in Sussex with Brighton & Hove Albion, before moving Dartford in 2005, and subsequently to then-Championship side Crystal Palace.

He made the switch across South London to Millwall in 2008, where he made 90 appearances, scoring 9 goals. A quite nomadic career then saw spells at, among other clubs, Derby County and Notts County.

Signed by Steve King at Whitehawk, Martin played a key role in the Hawks’ famous FA Cup run to the Second Round in 2015 and helping them to the National League South Playoffs in 2016.

Charlie Walker, 28, also hails from Sussex, starting out locally for Whitehawk and Peacehaven and Telscombe, before a career at higher level which has included Luton Town and Aldershot Town, and most recently St Albans City.

“I am delighted to have these two players on board,” said manager Jamie Howell. “They bring a wealth of experience both at our level and above, and they have the sort of qualities that I know will excite our supporters.”

Howell is understood to be finalising terms with a third experienced attacker, with details expected shortly. Meanwhile, the reshaping of the Sports squad seems likely to mean the departure of another Borough legend, striker Jamie Taylor.

With other options up front for Howell, including Yemi Odubade and Lloyd Dawes as well as new arrival Walker, Taylor’s chances would be limited and he seems likely to be leaving the Lane.

Taylor, always a fans’ favourite and one of football’s nice guys, made 193 appearances in three spells with Borough, scoring 65 goals.