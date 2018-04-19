Borough ‘officially’ safe from drop with two games spare

It’s finally officially. Despite a home defeat last Saturday against league leaders Dartford, Jamie Howell’s Eastbourne Borough are now mathematically safe from the drop.

Poole Town’s loss to Hampton & Richmond on Tuesday night means Borough’s National League South status is assured.

Steve King’s Whitehawk and Howell’s former club Bognor Regis Town are down, although Whitehawk are battling to finish third bottom, in the hope that a club above them - possibly Hungerford or maybe Gloucester - might withdraw from the league.

Saturday (3pm) Borough, who are 16th, travel to Hemel Hempstead and their final league match of the season is Saturday, April 28 as they welcome Chelmsford City to Priory Lane.