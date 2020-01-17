Eastbourne Borough winger departs club

Eastbourne Borough Football Club can today (Friday) announce the departure of Nick Wheeler.

Wheeler has decided to make a move to Dorking Wanderers, and the club has reluctantly agreed to release him with immediate effect.

Wheeler joined the Sports in the summer, having previously played for - among others - Billericay Town, Dagenham & Redbridge and Woking.

Under Lee Bradbury, he often featured in midfield, but more recently he has impressed in his more natural position on the left wing.

He has been a valued member of the squad and has made many friends and admirers during his time at Priory Lane.

A club spokesman said: "We tried very hard to keep Nicky.

"Since he has been played in his correct position he has become one of our best players, and we knew that it would not be long before he was attracting attention from other clubs.

"Dorking Wanderers were knocking very hard on the door and as soon as Nicky became aware of their interest it was only going to be a matter of time.

"Nicky leaves with the very best wishes of everyone at Priory Lane and we move on."

Meanwhile, manager Danny Bloor is negotiating to bring in a player on loan from a club in a higher division, who will be added to the weekend's squad against Chelmsford City if paperwork is complete.