Eastbourne Borough will treat Hungerford Town 'with every respect'

A must-win game? Well, certainly a must-not-lose. That is the outlook for Danny Bloor and his Eastbourne Borough team as they head for Hungerford tomorrow (Saturday).

Bloor said: “Hungerford Town are below us in the table and that’s where we aim to keep them!

“The minimum is to come home with a point, but of course all three are well within our capacity if we get it right.

“Hungerford may be regarded as tail-enders in this league, but they are certainly not no-hopers and they have notched up a few good results.

"They are always hard to beat on their own patch, and we will treat them with every respect.”

Bloor, appointed manager alongside player/assistant Sergio Torres and coach Scott Chalmers-Stevens, has so far taken charge of only one game, the 4-0 Senior Cup victory over Roffey.

Last Saturday the Sports suffered a frustrating trip to Wealdstone, where a floodlight fault caused the abandonment of their National South fixture.

With a small squad, and without cash in the kitty, Bloor has added two non-contract players to the ranks.

Josh Bray, a midfielder with an Isthmian League background, and Jethro Hanson, until recently with Millwall, are available for the Hungerford trip.

Meanwhile Borough have been handed a home draw when they enter the FA Trophy a week on Saturday.

They will entertain Hampshire side Hartley Wintney, two steps lower in the Southern League Central, who defeated Westfield FC 2-1 in a replay on Tuesday night.

And the trip to Wealdstone has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December, 10 7.45pm.