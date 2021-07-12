Eastbourne Borough sign World Cup winner

Curtis Anderson has joined Eastbourne Borough / Picture: EBFC

The 20-year old stopper has already built up quite a CV having played a big part in England s success in the 2017 U17 World Cup which saw them win the tournament, beating Spain in the final.

And the keeper, who will provide competition for the No1 jersey after Franco Ravizzoli's departure to MK Dons last month, can't wait for the season to get under way.

“Obviously I'm really excited," Anderson told the club website. "I'm really looking forward to playing in front of fans, last season the team did really well and personally I want that to continue. I want to be part of a team fighting to get promoted.

“Even though I’m young, I’m quite experienced in high-pressure games. Every game in itself is high-pressure, especially for a team who want to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season. “Having that experience of playing tournament football and winning can only be a positive and I look forward to the challenge.”

In 2012, at 11-years old, Anderson moved from Blackpool to Manchester City for a fee of £15,000. Anderson played with Manchester City's youth and academy sides until moving to second-tier North American side Charlotte Independence in March 2019.

Upon his return to the UK, Anderson joined Wycombe and although he didn't make a first team appearance last season, he is held in high regard by the Chairboys.

Borough boss Danny Bloor is looking forward to working with the former England youth international. "Obviously we knew we needed to bring another goalkeeper in after Franco's departure," said Bloor. "Curtis was always going to be our first choice once we knew he was available. To sign a World Cup winner at a club of our stature shows how far we've come on and off the pitch.