Eastbourne Borough sign 6ft 5in defender from Dover Athletic

Eastbourne Borough manager Lee Bradbury has signed giant defender Manny Adebowale for the coming season.

Bradbury swooped for the 6ft 5in centre back following his departure from National league outfit Dover Athletic.

Adebowale, 21, enjoyed a spell on loan at Priory Lane last term, starting twice and coming off of the bench on three occasions during his month on the south coast.

Born and raised in Stratford, Adebowale came through the ranks at West Ham United before joining then-League One side Sheffield United on a two-year scholarship in the summer of 2013.

While he was with the Blades he also spent time on loan with Evo-Stik League South sides Goole AFC and Sheffield FC.

After being released by United, Adebowale had spells with Hayes & Yeading United and Bishop’s Stortford.

It was in the summer of 2017 where the imposing defender impressed Dover whilst on trial, during which he earned himself a two-year deal at The Crabble.