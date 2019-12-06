Eastbourne Borough on Concord Rangers trip - 'It will be tough, very tough'

“It will be tough, very tough.” Eastbourne Borough manager Danny Bloor is under no illusions as he leads his team to Essex tomorrow (Saturday) for the trip to Concord Rangers.

The Sports – on a run of five straight victories since Bloor and his management team took over – will have their credentials tested by a direct and physical home side. “It’s never an easy ride at Concord,” says Danny. “We will need the same preparation and the same attitude as at Hungerford a fornight ago. We will look at their strengths and weaknesses, if any, and then we will set about getting our own team right. There is little margin for error. But we’ve travelled well this season.”

That’s an understatement. The Sports did bow out of the FA Cup at Dulwich Hamlet, undone by two penalties, but in National South they have consistently and persistently produced gritty performances on the road. Four wins and five draws is a record which, replicated at Priory Lane, would put Borough in the play-off places.

But a handful of shuffled statistics has little value when you’re off to Concord Rangers. The Estuary club, tucked away at the back of the housing estate, and nestling alongside the caravan park on the Essex flatlands, have survived several seasons now at an improbably high level.

Four or five years ago, Concord were already defying gravity thanks to the wizardry of the Cowley brothers, who have since moved to manage at higher level. Since then, one or two backers have brought stability and moderate success. Both this season and last, Rangers have started strongly, and only a recent dip in form has seen them settle into mid-table.

But Concord’s strength is precisely that: strength and experience. It is an aspect of the game which the Sports do not quite match. There is no lack of courage in Bloor’s ranks, but they would sooner beat opponents with pace, skill and movement than with a toe-to-toe aggression. There is no place for the “run through a brick wall for the cause” mentality. Sergio, Scott and Danny want players who will find a way over or around the wall, or even dismantle it. Brains, not bruised foreheads.

Defensive frailty was a problem in the autumn, but since the three wise men took over, the team has conceded just one goal in five games – admittedly against sometimes modest opponents. Tom Hadler’s excellence in goal has gone almost unnoticed, and centre-backs Adebowale, Gayle and Khinda-John have built assured understanding.

To the defensive mix can be added Steven James, who has trained with the squad recently and impressed on his debut against AFC Uckfield. James, who most recently has experience playing in Sweden, is a footballing centre-back who showed cool judgement and useful skill – hammering in a goal that West or Walker would have been proud of.

“Steve is a welcome addition,” Bloor told the Herald this week. “We do have a couple of defenders with injury niggles, and I would be very comfortable to see him slotting in if needed. We have a massive month ahead with games coming at us thick and fast, and we will need the whole squad.

“Some people may have thought we were simply ringing the changes on Tuesday night – but that was literally the strongest side we could have fielded. Fortunately the injuries to senior players are all quite minor, but not risk them. And in came the likes of James, Blackmore, Overton, and we could still play the same way. I can’t splash the cash, but Scott and Sergio and I can rely on the real commitment and ambition that these lads are giving us.

“We have a triple set of objectives, to consolidate in National South, to stay in the FA Trophy as long as we can, and to have a real go at winning the Sussex Senior Cup. That should keep us busy for now!”