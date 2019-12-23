Eastbourne Borough need to be 'more selfish' says assistant manager

Eastbourne Borough player/assistant manager Sergio Torres admitted that the Sports need to be ‘more selfish’ after their 2-1 defeat to Bath City in the National League South on Saturday.

Greg Luer broke deadlock for the Sports as he capitalised on an error by the Bath City defence to poke home.

Tom Smith equalised for the Romans with a spectacular volley from distance.

Bath then snatched the three points in Stoppage when Alex Hartridge headed home a Jon Raynes cross to condemn the Sports to defeat.

After the match Torres praised his side despite the overall outcome of the match.

He said: “We played unbelievable for 85 minutes. The boys worked their socks off, working hard for each other.

“He (Tom Smith) hit the ball from 20, 25 yards and into the top corner, there’s not much you can do against goals like that.

“That’s what I said to the boys, at 1-1, that’s not the worst result. We’d take a point giving the situation we are in and that last one is just a killer.

“I thought we were struggling and looked like they just wanted to score. As a team we didn’t defend the ball coming in. I didn’t see us try to defend as we can.

“We played some good stuff at times, we battled, they’re fourth in the league and they’re a good footballing side.

“It’s hard to take but that’s football isn’t it. We just need to carry on and Boxing Day is a massive game now.

Torres also believes that the Sports need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

He added: “We had a chat about that. We had the chances, we just need to be a bit more selfish in the box and have a shot. The ball is wet, the pitch is wet, make the keeper make the save.

“I know we’re trying to play, and we played some great stuff at times but the strikers need to be a bit more selfish.

“Greg (Luer) has done brilliant today. I thought he was a threat the whole game and that’s why I had to tell him to be more selfish in the box. Don’t pass it, just shoot or take the player on.

“He’s quick, he’s tricky, but as I said it’s hard.

“The boys are going to be disappointed and their heads are going to be down, but we need to move on. That’s football and we’ve got a game quickly to try and put it right.”

