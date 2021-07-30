Eastbourne Borough 'moving in the right direction'

The Sports continued their preparations for the new National League South campaign with a 2-1 home win over Millwall under-23s on Tuesday evening.

A Borough trialist opened the scoring on 15 minutes but Nana Boateng diverted the ball home on the stroke of half-time to restore parity.

The Sports netted what proved to be the winner on the hour mark. A trialist slipped the ball through to Joel Rollinson and the winger duly netted his fourth goal in five pre-season games.

Eastbourne Borough take on Kingstonian at Priory Lane last Saturday. Picture by Andy Pelling

Bloor said: “It was pleasing, but results are immaterial. The only result that matter will be the first (league) game at Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday, August 14.

“But, we were particularly pleased on Tuesday night because we had more players who had been unavailable, for one reason or another, available, albeit we are still missing a couple of our first team players.

“We’ve started to put what we practice into preach, for want for a better phrase, against Millwall. We’re moving in the right direction.”

Borough have recorded two wins, two losses and a draw this pre-season, but have faced selection difficulties.

Key players Charlie Walker, Ferry and James were all missing for Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Kingstonian. Ferry and James were also absent for the game with Millwall.

Bloor admitted pre-season had been fragmented for his team, but hoped Borough were over the worst of it going into the opening game of the new campaign.

The Sports boss added: “I think it’s been tricky and I think it’s been very bitty.

“We’ve had isolations, we’ve had Covid, and we’ve had injuries and unavailability.

“But hopefully we’re out of the back of that because we need to be right for that first league game.

“You look forward to going to the proper games.