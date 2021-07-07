Eastbourne Borough learn fixture list for upcoming campaign

Eastbourne Borough have discovered their schedule for the 2021-22 National League South campaign. Picture by Lydia & Nick Redman

The Sports will kick-off their campaign at home to Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday, August 14.

Danny Bloor's side then travel to Billericay Town for their first away game a week later.

Eastbourne Borough s FA Cup campaign gets underway on Saturday, September 18 in the second qualifying round.

If the Sports are victorious, they will play their third qualifying round game on Saturday, October 2.

Borough's road to the Buildbase FA Trophy final at Wembley begins on Saturday, November 27 in round two.

If the Priory Lane outfit win their second round tie, they will play on Saturday, December 18 in round three.

The Christmas period see Eastbourne Borough visit Hampton & Richmond Borough on Boxing Day, before they host Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday, December 28.

Borough's first game of 2022 sees them make the trip to Oxford City on Saturday, January 8. The Sports take on Hungerford Town in their first home game of the new year a week later.

Eastbourne Borough travel to Tonbridge Angels in their final away game of the season on Monday, May 2.