Eastbourne Borough discover FA Trophy opponents
Eastbourne Borough have discovered FA Trophy third round opponents following this afternoon's draw.
The Sports, who saw off Tiverton Town in the second round on Saturday, will travel to National League South rivals Slough Town.
Borough entertained the Rebels only a week ago at Priory Lane, when Charley Kendall's hat-trick earned them a decisive 3-1 victory.
Sports manager Danny Bloor said: "The fans always enjoy an unknown opponent, but I'm very happy to be facing a club whom we know well.
"Slough Town are an experienced side with a well respected management team, and I am sure that this one will be a close contest either way.
"We were delighted to come through a really tough test on Saturday, overcoming the elements as well as a very strong Tiverton Town side. Every Borough player put in a real shift, and showed commitment and character.
"There are no easy ties in cup competitions, and we will need to be right on our game for this one."
Ties will take place on Saturday, December 18. Winning clubs receive £4,500, while losing sides get £1,250.