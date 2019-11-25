Eastbourne Borough discover FA Trophy first round opponents

Eastbourne Borough will welcome Salisbury to Priory Lane in the first round of the FA Trophy following today (Monday)'s draw.

The draw was conducted live on Talksport 2 from Wembley Stadium.

First round ties will take place on Saturday, December 14.

The Whites, who are managed by former Portsmouth and Leicester City player Steve Claridge, currently sit fifth in the Southern League Premier Division South with 26 points from 14 games.

With both a northern and southern section to the draw, 24 clubs from the National League joined those who progressed from last weekend's third round qualifying.

Winners of first round ties will receive £4,500 from The FA's prize fund, while losing teams will receive £1,500.

