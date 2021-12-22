Eastbourne Borough 'determined to carry on' through Covid challenge

Action from Eastbourne Borough's FA Trophy clash with Slought Town. Picture by Nick & Lydia Redman

"Ask any manager in our league and he will tell you exactly the same story. First we just have to know that the game is on, without Covid alerts, and then get to about 90 minutes before kick-off, assess your troops, and get ready for kick-off!"

It’s football, but not as we know it – or rather, football as we have come to know it. You try to train, prepare, select your team and take the field as normal.

But Covid over-arches everything, lurks behind every dressing room door, and creates a surreal setting for team sports. There is no suggestion at present of a league shut-down, but the national picture is ever-changing.

"You could say it’s a great leveller," commented Danny. "We are all in the same situation and determined to carry on while we can."

The Sports, almost wholly intact from any virus complications, trained as normal this week ahead of a demanding Christmas weekend. After a Boxing Day trip to Hampton & Richmond Borough (3pm), Bloor’s men return to Priory Lane on Tuesday 28 (3pm) to entertain Tonbridge Angels.

"It will be a stretch for our playing resources, like any other semi-pro club," said the Sports boss. "We still have our long-term absentees, Mitch Dickenson and Chris Whelpdale, and you never know whether we will come through the Hampton game unscathed.

"But there is a determination and spirit in the squad, and a few things to set right after a couple of defeats."

Borough were beaten but not outplayed in their 2-1 reverse against Havant, and frustrated in bowing out of the FA Trophy at Slough.

But Danny’s reasons to be cheerful include the new contracts, signed last week, by hotshot striker Charley Kendall and powerful midfielder Jaden Perez.