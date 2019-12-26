Eastbourne Borough crash to Boxing Day defeat

Borough crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Dorking Wanderers on Boxing Day, to to leave themselves just one point above the National South drop zone.

Conceding a goal after just 58 seconds, and a final goal in the last few seconds of stoppage time, the Sports were truly beaten from start to finish.

From a needlessly conceded corner, Jason Prior’s deflected shot gave Wanderers a dream start, but then Borough went on to dominatmost of the first half.

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling saw his effort miraculously scooped from under the crossbar , and Borough were looking good for an equaliser until on 41 minutes Jack Barham looped in a second goal for the home side.

After the break Danny Bloor introduced new striker Stephane Bombelenga, but the Frenchman could not turn the tide.

On the hour, Prior struck a second, and the home sides’s third, with a low strike from an incisive left wing move.

To their credit, the Sports kept battling , and only a brilliant one handed save by Slavo Huk kept out Kris Canpbell’s Header from a West free kick. But Dorking stayed in comfortable control, and they added a coup de grace in the 94th minute with Sam Beards close range finish.

The Ports now face a huge six pointer with fellow strugglers Wellkng on Saturday.