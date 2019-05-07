Eastbourne Borough close in on new manager - But it’s not Mark McGhee

Mark McGhee will not be Eastbourne Borough’s next full-time manager.

The club are set to confirm the identity of the new boss later today but were quick to place on record their thanks to McGhee, who helped them to National League safety with one match to spare.

McGhee impressed at the club during his stint as interim manager but both have opted to go in a different direction.

A club statement read, “Eastbourne Borough FC would like to place on record their sincere gratitude to interim manager Mark McGhee and his staff, for securing the club’s National League South status over a dramatic Bank Holiday weekend at the start of April.

“Following the departure of Jamie Howell, Mark kindly agreed to come in and manage the side, with the help of Charlie Oatway and Danny Bloor, until the end of the season as the club sought to avoid relegation.

“In this pursuit Mark was successful, and we are grateful for the effort and commitment he, the coaches, and the team have delivered. We all know that Mark should be at a much higher level, and we wish him well at his next appointment. What we do know is that Mark will remain a friend to the club.”