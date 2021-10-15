Eastbourne Borough boss pinpoints key ingredient that's helping team prosper

James Hammond goes to celebrate his goal at Maidstone with Danny Bloor and the backroom team / Picture: Lydia/Nick Redman

But he has stressed that recent impressive results mean nothing yet – and only continued hard graft on and off the pitch will see the upbeat campaign continue.

Bloor was delighted by last weekend’s 2-0 win at previously unbeaten Maidstone and said the Sports’ second half performance in Kent was undoubtedly their best 45 minutes of the season so far.

He was moved afterwards to name every player and member of his backroom team as he paid tribute to the team ethic that’s so strong at Priory Lane at the moment.

Second-half goals from James Hammond and Dom Hutchinson – after the visitors had weathered a first-half Stones storm – secured a win that left Bloor’s men ninth in National South but just two points behind fourth-placed Concord.

Chippenham, who are 12th, visit Priory Lane tomorrow.

Bloor told the Herald: “It was a great result and three points.

“The second half was outstanding after we rode our luck in the first half.

“It was down to every one of the players – you couldn’t fault a single one – but also down to the whole coaching team, all of whom do a job of equal importance.”

Bloor has seven men behind him on the sidelines this season following the departure in August of Sergio Torres. Ben Austin is his assistant, Darren Teague is head coach, Nick Arnold and Teddy Bloor also coach, Sean Stewart is goalie coach and Lewis Robinson and Damian Karchinski share kitman duties.

“It’s a strong team ethic that we have and we would not be where we are without it. But the Maidstone result is history now and it’s on to the next game,” Bloor added.

Chippenham are the first of four league opponents Borough will face between now and the end of October and Bloor said each of those fixtures would test his squad.

“This weekend will be a very tough game against a strong, physical side and we’ll have to be at our best,” he added.