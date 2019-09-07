Eastbourne Borough boss Lee Bradbury reacts to Slough Town defeat

Eastbourne Borough boss Lee Bradbury has said it was like his side 'we waiting to be beaten' as they lost 2-0 to Slough Town today.

Warren Harris and Dan Roberts scored the goals which saw the visiors go home with all three points. You can see the full interview, thanks to GBatMedia, below.

Borough's day got off to a bad start with two injuries, and it did not get much better from there.

Lee Bradbury said: "Jordan Rose making his debut would have been a big presence back there, he started the game really well and then he’s torn his calf.

"Then Tobi Adebayo-Rowling jumps and lands awkwardly and he’s fractured his foot. He’s had an x-ray already and then from then everything that could go wrong went wrong.

"The goal, the lad getting sent off for a second yellow card was a little bit undeserved. The referee was unimpressive today. You get that. It’s hard to be a referee I have said that for years. I wouldn’t want to be a ref.

"But it felt like every 50/50 he gave free kicks against us.

"You win some you lose some and the referee is not the reason we lost the game today. It’s just another factor"

And Bradbury believes his side need more consistency. He said: "We have got to look at ourselves. We have to be consistent individually and as a group.

"And we have got to take ownership more because at the moment we are good for a couple of weeks then we throw a curveball in. We have to be more consistent with our performances.

"We worked a good opportunity [at the start of the second half] but we didn't get on the end of it and it could have been a different game if that went in.

"We addressed a few things at half time and we came out and we were a much better team and much more aggressive as in pressing and working hard, getting on the front foot and stopping them playing.

"The mentality has got to be more ruthless,w e have got to be more on it as individuals. We floated through the game today, it was like we were waiting to be beaten."