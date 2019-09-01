Eastbourne Borough boss Lee Bradbury reacts to Hampton and Richmond win - video interview

Eastbourne Borough manager Lee Bradbury has revealed he tweaked his side's formation for the 4-1 win against Hampton and Richmond.

A hat-trick from Elliott Romain and a Greg Luer strike gave Borough their second National League South victory of the season. Full interview with GBatBMedia below

Bradbury, in an interview with GBatBMmedia after the game, said: "I thought we started very well. We came out of the traps very quickly.

"We tweaked the formation today and kept them thinking. And the wind - I didn’t realise until I came manager here - is a big factor here.

"It is a game of two halves a lot of the time. With the wind coming down the pitch we managed to get our noses in front and the lads grew with confidence after that."

And Bradbury was delighted his strikers have got off the mark. He said: "It’s great that Elliott and Greg got off the mark. It’s always nice to get a hat-trick, and you might have even seen a smile today.

"He worked so hard and I brought him off because we have another big game on Tuesday.

"We are very thin on the ground at the moment with our squad."