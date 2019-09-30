Eastbourne Borough boss Bradbury laments 'weak' performance at Chelmsford City

Eastbourne Borough manager Lee Bradbury said that his side were 'mentally and physically weak' after they lost 4-0 at home to Chelmsford City in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday.

Two goals from Sam Higgins and one each for Chris Whelpdale and Shaun Jeffers sealed the emphatic win for the Clarets.

When asked about his side's performance Bradbury said: "(I'm) less than happy. We were poor, so poor today. I've just said to the players that that's the worst performance I've managed in 400 games. We went over with a whimper."

"The first two goals, we've got three big centre halves and a big goalkeeper. James Ferry loses his man for the first goal. Second goal, the ball gets whipped in and the man's got a free header from five yards.

"We find ourselves 2-0 down, we find ourselves a chance to get back in it with a penalty and everyone misses penalties, and we miss that and we have another couple of other decent chances. We don't take them and we were weak today. Mentally weak and physically weak."



When asked if his side were punished for not being clinical enough in front of goal Bradbury added: "I think their penalty today was very soft. If you give a penalty for contact in the box like he did, you'd be giving 15/20 a game.

"He hasn't run over him, he's just come over the top, the lads gone over and I don't think anyone expected the penalty, my players and theirs.

"But he was clinical enough to put it away and then it was always going to be a tough game. That doesn't reflect me as a person or manager today I think that's the hurtful thing.

"We haven't had a go for each other today, we've gone in our shells and gone into self-protect mode and I'm not going to stand for that."

The Sports visit Dulwich Hamlet in the FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday and Bradbury was keen for his side to respond

He said: "We're looking for a big reaction obviously. I'm now thinking 'do I need some men in the group?' and boys that are actually going to have a go for each other because today they didn't do that and if they did I could take that.

"If Chelmsford beat us cause they were technically and tactically better than us I can take that but what i can't take is lads not having a go for each other and going out there and giving it their all because I just find that a disgrace."

"I feel for the fans today, we didn't really give them anything to cheer about and we need to do much better."