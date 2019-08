Elliott Romain hit a hat-trick as Eastbourne Borough recorded a brilliant 4-1 win at Priory Lane against Hampton and Richmond.

Romain scored in the 36th, 45th and 53rd minutes after Greg Luer had opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

It was Eastbourne's second win of the season and the club tweeted after the game: "The Sports are back on track - and in style courtesy of a big win over Hampton & Richmond."

Borough are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Welling United.