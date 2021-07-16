East Sussex clubs learn FA Cup and Vase opponents

Little Common and Eastbourne United have discovered who they will face in the opening rounds of the FA Cup and FA Vase. Picture by Jon Rigby

In the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, Eastbourne United and Little Common are on the road to take on Chatham Town and Staines Town respectively.

Both Eastbourne Town and Newhaven have been given home ties against Guildford City and Camberley Town respectively.

Bexhill United host Peacehaven & Telscombe in an all-SCFL Premier Division clash.

AFC Uckfield Town travel to Ashford Town (Middx) and Crowborough Athletic welcome AFC Croydon Athletic.

All extra preliminary ties will be played on Saturday, August 7, with games getting underway at 3pm.

If the game ends in a draw in 90 minutes, replays must be played on, or before, Thursday, August 12.

Winning teams will receive £1,125 from the FA prize fund, while losers will receive £375.

In the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, AFC Uckfield Town, Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United have all been handed home games.

The Uckers take on Colliers Wood United, Town will do battle with Sheppey United and United entertain Bridon Ropes.

Newhaven and Crowborough will make trips to Sutton Athletic and Rusthall respectively.

And Seaford Town will entertain Peacehaven & Telscombe in a hotly-anticipated local derby.

First qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 3pm.

There will be no replays in this season’s FA Vase. Ties will go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.