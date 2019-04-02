Crunch time for Eastbourne United tonight in their bid to avoid the drop

Eastbourne United’s mission to avoid the drop from the Southern Combination Premier reaches a critical stage tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm) as they welcome Peacehaven to the Oval.

Arron Hopkinson’s men have made decent strides towards safety in past two months but remain second from bottom, three points behind fourth from bottom Arundel, two points adrift of third bottom Little Common and level on points with basement side Shoreham.

United do however have a crucial game in hand on all their rivals - which is this one against midtable Peacehaven.

United lost last Saturday as they went down 1-0 against Lancing at the Oval. Matthew Daniel scored the only goal of the match on 55 minutes.

United have four matches remaining after tonight’s clash including tough fixtures at Broadbridge Heath, Newhaven at home, a mouth-watering derby against Eastbourne Town at the Oval before a trip to Pagham on the final day of the season.