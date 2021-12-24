Covid postpones two of Eastbourne Borough's Christmas fixtures
Two of Eastbourne Borough's Christmas fixtures have been postponed due to Covid.
A statement on the Sports' website said: "Eastbourne Borough Football Club regret to announce that, following a rising number of positive Covid-19 test results, the fixtures against Hampton & Richmond Borough on December 26 and Tonbridge Angels on December 28 have been postponed.
"We are really sorry that this has happened, but we are sure all supporters will understand the current situation, in which safety and welfare must be the first consideration.
"Rescheduled dates will be announced in due course. Please also watch for arrangements for refunds on any pre-purchased tickets, etc.
"Do please stay safe and secure. We wish everyone - supporters, players, officials and opponents right across our sport - the very best Christmas that you can have."