Covid postpones two of Eastbourne Borough's Christmas fixtures

Two of Eastbourne Borough's Christmas fixtures have been postponed due to Covid. Picture by Jane Stokes (DJ Stotty Images)

A statement on the Sports' website said: "Eastbourne Borough Football Club regret to announce that, following a rising number of positive Covid-19 test results, the fixtures against Hampton & Richmond Borough on December 26 and Tonbridge Angels on December 28 have been postponed.

"We are really sorry that this has happened, but we are sure all supporters will understand the current situation, in which safety and welfare must be the first consideration.

"Rescheduled dates will be announced in due course. Please also watch for arrangements for refunds on any pre-purchased tickets, etc.