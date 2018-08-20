Clinical Football at Eastbourne Borough with Real Madrid

Real Madrid Soccer Clinic came to town during the holiday break with over 30 students taking part in the five-day special event at Eastbourne Borough's Priory Lane stadium.

The Real Madrid coaches, led by Brian Van Den Bergh, came equipped with the latest technology in the form of GPS tracking, Speedball technology and player performance monitoring which enabled parents to follow their child’s progress and performance on their phones, after logging into the Clinics app.

Lincoln, Matthew and Katie. Real Madrid clinic at Eastbourne Borough

After five days of hard work and dedicated effort by the players, all were rewarded with a match Kit, Real Madrid football, water bottle, performance scorecard and Certificate of achievement by the Coaches.

Brian told Herald Sport: "I have seen real quality in the players this week and many will go on to play at a high level in the future.”

There were several special awards for excellent and dedicated work during the course. They included as follows:

Best Team Players: Katie Steer and Matthew Simons.

Best individual player: Lincoln Sheering.

There were also four selected Players who showed additional promise and were rewarded with an additional Real Madrid Soccer Clinic, free of Charge at a date in the near future in London. Should they excel again there, they may be rewarded with a trip toSpain at the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

The four winners of the trip to London were:

Matthew Simons, Lincoln Sheering, Conor Keeley and Jamie Oakshott.

Terry Avann, of Youth Development at Eastbourne Borough commented “ This has been an excellent week for the player. They have used the latest technology, learned new skills and teamwork but most of all made several new friends who are all of the same mindset”

Eastbourne Borough are so pleased with the results of the clinic and with some excellent feedback from the parents they are already considering another similar event next year.

Watch their website for details.