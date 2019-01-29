Chelsea want Barcelona midfielder in the summer, Liverpool star Sadio Mane says the Reds are his "only concern" amid Real Madrid speculation - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea want to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the summer. The Catalans could be willing to sell the Croatia international after signing young Dutchman Frenkie de Jong last week. (Sport) Here are today's football rumours. Ivan Rakitic (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Fans jeer at Priory Lane after Eastbourne Borough’s defeat against lowly East Thurrock