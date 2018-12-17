Chelsea plan £60m move for American star, Arsenal chase Argentine ace - Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea plan £60m move for American star, Arsenal chase Argentine ace and Pep Guardiola keen on Napoli midfielder. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Chelsea are planning a 60m move for Borussia Dortmund's American star Christian Pulisic. Chelsea hope to agree fee with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder, Barcelona make an offer for Premier League centre-back - Rumour Mill