Chairman invites former Ipswich Town, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Charlton star 'for talks' with Eastbourne United

Darren Ambrose
Darren Ambrose

Eastbourne United chairman Billy Wood has jokingly invited former Premier League ace Darren Ambrose to join the club.

The ex-Ipswich Town, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Charlton star has been welcomed for talks with United.

Ambrose, who retired in 2016, took to Twitter to reveal he never sealed a move on transfer deadline day in his playing career.

He posted: "I never did get a deadline day move, would of liked to though #stilltime."

But United chairman Wood was quick to offer Ambrose a return to the game and a chance to sign for a team on transfer deadline day.

Replying to the 35-year-old's tweet, Wood wrote: "Ready to talk when you are Darren, come and wear 🔴&🔵 again at @eastbourneuafc ."

Ambrose, who was capped by England at under-20 and under-21 level, came through the ranks at Ipswich before going on to make 38 first-team appearances at Portman Road.

A £1million pound move to Newcastle followed in 2003 then he went to Charlton for £1.5m in 2005.

Ambrose featured 128 times for the Addicks across a four-year spell, with a loan move back to Ipswich coming during that period.

The midfielder also spent time at Crystal Palace and Birmingham prior to a short stint with Greek outfit Apollon Smyrni in 2014.

A third spell at Ipswich arrived in 2014, with Ambrose going on to end his career at Colchester United before retiring in 2016.