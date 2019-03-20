Can you spot anyone you know in our Broadbridge Heath v Eastbourne Town picture special?
Broadbridge Heath held promotion chasing Premier Division side Eastbourne Town to a 2-2 draw at The Leisure Centre on Saturday.
Goals from Devon Fender and Mason Doughty twice saw the Bears come from behind to Tom Climpson and Tom Vickers goals to rescue a draw. Steve Painter was delighted with the character shown by his team and felt that Town were the best side they had faced this season.
Broadbridge Heath v Eastbourne Town. Pic Steve Robards SR1907263 SUS-190318-120147001