Burgess Hill Town's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final with Eastbourne Borough abandoned due to floodlight failure

The Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final between Burgess Hill Town and Eastbourne Borough has been abandoned due to floodlight failure.

Jamie Howell's men raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Charlie Walker and Joe Quigley.

But just before the half hour mark the floodlights went off.

The Hillians tweeted after the game: "Please keep hold of your tickets from this evening, as they will entitle you to FREE entry to the rescheduled fixture - date to be confirmed in due course. If you are unable to make the rescheduled fixture, please contact the club.

More to follow...

