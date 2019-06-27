Bruno joins Brighton and Hove Albion coaching staff

Brighton & Hove Albion fans’ favourite Bruno has joined the club as a Senior Player Development Coach ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The former defender becomes part of Graham Potter’s new backroom staff after calling time on his playing career at the end of last season.

Bruno’s main focus will be to work with the first-team squad, especially helping new players adapt to life at the club.

Albion head coach Potter said, “I am aware of Bruno’s influence at the club over the years, both on and off the field, and we’re delighted he’s agreed to stay on in this new role.

“His familiarity with the club, the city and our fans, as well as his relationship with the existing players in our squad, will be extremely beneficial to me and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Bruno’s new role will also involve mentoring the club’s under-23 squad and providing support to players out on loan.

Technical director Dan Ashworth explained, “We have a real commitment to helping players transition from playing to coaching as it’s something that is often overlooked.

“Bruno is held is such high esteem by the first team squad and is a fantastic role model for the younger players at the club.”

Deputy chairman & chief executive Paul Barber added, “The send-off Bruno received at the final game of last season showed just how strong his relationship is with our supporters.

“We are fortunate to have already retained the likes of Liam Rosenior and Steve Sidwell following their retirement from playing, and we’re delighted to now welcome Bruno to our coaching staff.

“Bruno epitomises the kind of positive role model we want at the club, and we wish him well in his new position.”