End of season report card

Brighton end of term report: Star pupil, attendance, worst behaved and more...

Brighton completed their 2018/19 campaign last weekend, which saw the Seagulls secure another season in the English top tier, and put together an excellent cup run to boot.

Here's the club's end of season report card...

Close to a sell-out every week, Seagulls fans smashed it this season. Excellent work indeed.

1. Attendance A

Almost 80m spent, and really not that much to show for it. A lot of flops in there, but Bernardo was a nice bit of business at under 10m.

2. Transfer business D

They held on, but only just! Brighton rode their luck throughout the campaign, but in the end they showed enough grit and determination to beat the drop. Relief all round.

3. League form C minus

While the 2nd round exit in the Carabao Cup wasn't pretty, a stellar showing the FA Cup saw the Seagulls make it all the way to the semi-final.

4. Cup form A minus

