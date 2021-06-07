White has completed a remarkable couple of weeks after being named in England’s Euro 2020 squad.The 23-year-old has been called up from the standby list to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to pull out after picking up a thigh strain.

It is a remarkable turnaround for White. This time last week, the versatile player was uncapped, and his inclusion in Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad had been seen as an opportunity to gain some experience around the England set-up.

And Albion fans are delighted for him. After the club tweeted the news fans replied with their messages.

Ed @onyaed4 tweeted: "The EUROS is next level.....Ben White deserves next level. . . QATAR22 will top up the tan nicely too, learnt fast, every where he's been, take England exp. on board......bright, compative, bold, calm and versatile. Guided by @bhafc"

@GrantWP said: "Great stuff! Well done and much deserved."@Twelvebore tweeted: "Superb.....lucky England to [email protected] in the Euro squad. Go for it, enjoy it and do yourself, your family, your club and England proud !!"

DJ Knight said: "Well done Ben - yesterday was a real professional display. Stay calm and focused cos we're lacking that quality in the back line."

Ben White in action against Romania on Sunday

@10Hunter said: "Congratulations Ben. See you didn’t have to be playing for Leeds to get a call up"

Tim Evans said: "Amazing news and totally deserved. Huge congrats Ben!"