LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Dan Burn personal terms agreed, Ryan Longman £700,000 exit, Deniz Undaz decision made
Brighton and Hove Albion readying themselves for busy end to January transfer window
The Premier League winter transfer window will shut at 11pm on Monday and there is plenty of business to be completed by Brighton and all top-flight clubs.
Albion have already had a fairly busy month as Graham Potter tweaks his squad for the second part of the Premier League season.
Players have departed on loan in search of regular first team and there has been one permanent arrival so far.
Albion are bracing themselves for a departure today as Newcastle agreed a £13m fee for defender Dan Burn but who else could out the exit door and who could be arriving?
Keep up to-date with all the day's dealing with our live blog.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:40
- Dan Burn: Albion’s 29-year-old defender looks set to seal his £13m move to Newcastle today
- Julio César Enciso: Brighton are down to the fine details and expect to announce the £6m signing today
- Deniz Undav: The German striker looks set to sign for Albion today from USG
PL Latest: Busy day at Spurs
With Alli closing in on the exit door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Juventus confirmed two new arrivals in north London in the shape of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.
Juve announced Uruguay midfielder Bentancur has moved for an initial fee of 19million euros (£15.8m), with another six million euros in potential add-ons.
Kulusevski, meanwhile, has joined on an 18-month loan deal with a obligation to make the move permanent for 35 millions euros (£29.2m) if certain objectives are met.
Burn inching closer
Personal terms agreed for Dan Burn and announcement should be anytime soon. Burn finally looks set to seal his move to boyhood club in £13m deal.
PL latest: Aubameyang confusion
There was confusion around the future of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after footage emerged of his arrival in Barcelona.
The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.
He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.
The Indy understands there is no agreement in place between the Catalan giants and Arsenal, despite Aubameyang’s movements.
PL latest: Tanguy is off
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has completed a loan move to Lyon for the remainder of the season.
Lyon confirmed they have paid a fee of 1.42million euros to finalise the deal, which includes an option to make the move permanent.
Ndombele is Tottenham’s club-record signing but has struggled to make a lasting impact in north London.
The Frank factor
Just a couple of hours after confirming Frank Lampard as their new manager Everton are trying to finalise late deals for Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Tottenham’s Dele Alli.
Holland international Van De Beek’s loan move is understood to be well advanced, with talks having begun over the weekend when it became apparent Lampard was set to take over.
Alli, who has become a peripheral figure at Spurs, is a late development but it is understood it is complicated by the fact Everton have to complete a permanent deal.
They have no spare loans available as Van De Beek will join fellow Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, an arrival from Aston Villa while Rafael Benitez was still manager, in signing up for a temporary spell at Goodison Park.
Sarmiento is a keeper
Brighton winger and Ecuador international signs new contract
Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento has signed a new contract until June 2026.
PL latest: Wout-standing signing for Clarets
New striker Wout Weghorst is confident he can make a difference to Burnley’s season after joining from Wolfsburg.
The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, for a reported £12million fee, and having made it his ambition to play in the Premier League he is determined to have an impact.
“I have always wanted to play in the Premier League, to be a number nine and to be a striker,” he told the club website ahead of joining his new team-mates for training.
“This is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get started this week.
PL latest: City serve up River Plate ace
Manchester City have completed the signing of exciting River Plate prospect Julian Alvarez for just over £14million.
After widespread speculation about a move to the north west, the highly-rated forward celebrated his 22nd birthday by signing a five-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium.
Alvarez joins for 17m euros (£14.1m) having scored 36 goals in 96 appearances for River Plate, as well as providing 25 assists.
City have confirmed the forward “will remain with River on loan at least until July 2022”, with the Buenos Aires giants hoping their Copa Libertadores campaign extends all the way to October’s final.
Alvarez has already won six senior caps for Argentina and City director of football Txiki Begiristain is excited by the new signing’s potential.
“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” he said
“He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.
“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”
Long and the short of it
Understand Ryan Longman’s deal to Hull has gone through. The Albion striker has impressed on loan and the Tigers have been in discussions throughout the month to get the deal over the line. It is thought the initial fee will be £700,000 for the attacker who was on loan at Wimbledon last season