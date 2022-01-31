LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Dan Burn deadline day latest, West Ham plot £18m Albion swoop, Deniz Undaz decision made
Brighton and Hove Albion readying themselves for busy end to January transfer window
The Premier League winter transfer window will shut at 11pm on Monday and there is plenty of business to be completed by Brighton and all top-flight clubs.
Albion have already had a fairly busy month as Graham Potter tweaks his squad for the second part of the Premier League season.
Players have departed on loan in search of regular first team and there has been one permanent arrival so far.
Albion are bracing themselves for a departure today as Newcastle agreed a £13m fee for defender Dan Burn but who else could out the exit door and who could be arriving?
- Dan Burn: Albion’s 29-year-old defender looks set to seal his £13m move to Newcastle today
- Julio César Enciso: Brighton are down to the fine details and expect to announce the £6m signing today
- Deniz Undav: The German striker looks set to sign for Albion today from USG
Burn and Targett
Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett is set to join Newcastle on loan.
The 26-year-old has lost his place in Steven Gerrard’s side after the £25million arrival of France international Lucas Digne from Everton earlier this month.
Newcastle remain keen to land Brighton defender Dan Burn and had a bid of £13m accepted yesterday
Busy Bees
Brentford were the first Premier League club to make a move on transfer deadline day as Christian Eriksen joined the Bees on a deal until the end of the season, just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The 29-year-old, who collapsed while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.
“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.
“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.”
Odel Offiah
Albion confirmed that Odel Offiah has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024. The 19-year-old defender made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in August, before earning his first start in the Emirates FA Cup victory at West Brom in January. Offiah said, “I am delighted to sign the new contract, it’s a good feeling to be recognised for the work that I’ve put in since I joined. It’s a great club to be at and there’s a real pathway for young players to make their breakthrough. Offiah joined Albion from Bromley in 2017 and has progressed through the academy, featuring regularly for the under-23s this campaign.
Trossard trash
A ‘well placed source’ at Albion has dismissed claims that West Ham launched an £18m bid for Belgian international Leo Trossard as “rubbish!” Trossard has been one of Albion’s best players this season and fans will no doubt be pleased to hear he isn’t planning on going anywhere for this window at least. £18m also seems pretty cheap for a player of his quality!
Completed deals so far
Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding two new players...at least
So far,
has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.
Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.
Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom’s Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.
Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.
Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.
Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder’s Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.
Taylor Richards went on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer’s team.
Kjell Scherpen
Continues to seek a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in goalkeeper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.
Haydon Roberts
Is tipped for a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale. Has been linked with Championship outfits Swansea, Cardiff and Nottingham Forest. League One Sheffield Wednesday are also keen.
Deniz Undav
Albion are set to sign Union Saint-Gilloise’s striker Deniz Undav today before sending the striker straight back on loan to Tony Bloom’s Belgian club for the remainder of the season. Undav has netted18 goals in 24 appearances this season, having joined USG from German side Meppen in 2020. Will it happen?...
Yes.
Julio Enciso
Albion are said to be in the closing stages of completing a deal for 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso for just under £6m from Primera División outfit Club Libertad on a five-year deal. Club Libertad honorary club president Horacio Cartes said: “The boy wants to go. For me, for many people, it’s the best league in the world. If it’s time to go the Premier League, then he should go. We are talking about details.” Yes
Dan Burn
Looks like a done deal and makes sense for all parties. Burn has been a key a player for Graham Potter for the last three seasons but £13m for a player who will turn 30 this year and with 18 months remaining on his contract is hard to resist.