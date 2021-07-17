Brighton & Hove Albion confirm pre-season friendly with Luton Town

Graham Potter will pit his wits against former Brighton & Hove Albion player, coach and interim boss Nathan Jones when the Seagulls visit Luton Town in a friendly on July 31. Picture by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Graham Potter will take his squad to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, July 31, kick off 3pm.

The Hatters finished 12th last season in their second campaign back in the Championship.

They are managed by former Albion player and coach Nathan Jones, who had a brief spell as the club's caretaker boss in 2014.

Ticket details for the fixture will be announced shortly, but Luton hope to be able to offer tickets for visiting fans.

Albion face Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers in their opening pre-season game next Saturday (5.30pm).