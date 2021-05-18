Brighton and Hove Albion test in store for Eastbourne Borough

The revamped sports bar at Eastbourne Borough' ground / Picture: Eastbourne Borough FC

The Sports revealed their pre-season schedule on their website as they look ahead to the new 2021/22 campaign in National League South - where they will be aiming to repeat the success of last season, when they were third when play was suspended.

Borough have announced their initial pre-season calendar, with further fixtures yet to be announced as boss Danny Bloor prepares his side for the new campaign.

Borough welcome Southern Combination League side Bexhill United to Priory Lane in their first fixture on Tuesday, July 6, before travelling to face Isthmian premier opposition in Folkestone Invicta on Saturday July 10.

A trip to Brighton & Hove Albion's training ground to face the Seagulls' under-23 side follows on Friday, July 16, before the Sports welcome Kingstonian to Priory Lane on Saturday, July 24.

Borough then reignite a local rivalry against a much-changed Lewes side, now managed by Tony Russell, on Saturday, July 31, with further fixtures to be added soon

Schedule in full:

Tues 06/07: Home vs Bexhill United (7:45)

Sat 10/07: Away vs Folkestone Invicta (3:00)

Fri 16/07: Away vs Brighton & Hove Albion U23 (7:00)

Sat 24/07: Home vs Kingstonian (3:00)

Sat 31/07: Home vs Lewes (3:00)