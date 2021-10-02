Brighton and Hove Albion prospect earns Wales call-up
Young footballer Jaydon Fuller has again been selected to represent Wales in October. It will be his second call-up for his country this year.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 10:30 am
Fuller, of the Cavendish School in Eastbourne, is a dedicated footballer who is currently juggling a full-time training schedule with Brighton & Hove Albion and his GCSEs.
His family say that when he gets call-ups such as these it really shows the effort and determination that he puts into his game. They are extremely proud of him.
Fuller will go to Wales for a four-day training camp, then fly to Glasgow for a match versus Rangers.
A sponsor is being sought to keep Fuller in football boots. If any local businesses are interested they are asked to email [email protected]