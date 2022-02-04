Bouncing back brilliantly - Eastbourne Borough on the up again after tricky times

Eastbourne Borough players celebrate after Joel Rollinson scores what proved the only goal against Hemel Hempstead / Picture: Andy Pelling

Two weekends ago, the Sports were trailing back from distant Somerset after a tame defeat at Bath City: the poorest team display for ages, and Danny Bloor’s team had looked anything but play-off contenders. And the whole club was still shuddering from those off-field political earthquakes, and half-expecting after-shocks.

But the bounce-back has been impressive. Three demanding games – two of them on Tuesday nights away from home – have produced seven points and hoisted Borough to a heady sixth place in the National League table. Hot-shot Charley Kendall, scoring goals for fun, has signed an exciting move to League One Lincoln City. And at Hampton on Tuesday, talisman Chris Whelpdale kicked his first ball in anger for over three months.

Meanwhile, the football club found itself united on Wednesday, in warm respect and dignified celebration of the life of club servant Stan Eavis. At his funeral, and the wake at Priory Lane, Stan’s family were supported by dozens of old friends. Old guard, new regime: it really didn’t matter.

Eastbourne Borough take the game to Hampton and Richmond / Picture: Lydia Redman

Tomorrow (Saturday) Bloor takes his team on the road again – the fourth away trip in five games – to second-bottom Braintree Town, and then next Tuesday they welcome Tonbridge Angels to the Lane. Greg Luer serves his one-match suspension following that improbable red card against Hemel Hempstead last week, but otherwise the manager calls on a full-strength squad.

“Mitch Dickenson is very close indeed to finally returning, and Whelps came through on Tuesday without any problem. It’s like signing two new players – and top quality players at that. We have the bodies – but above all, we have the team spirit.

“It is something that I and the coaching staff always want to infuse in the squad. We have a terrific dressing room, incredibly tight and committed. We are a project, and each player has a part to play. You could double the playing budget, but that wouldn’t double the commitment.

“Take a player like Steven James – never spectacular, always totally dependable at centre-back, consistent every week, stepping up superbly as the senior partner with young Trent Mahorn. That’s the sort of character that runs through our team.”

Borough’s current league position might raise an eyebrow or two, but Bloor is happy to manage the expectations. “We spoke at the start of the season about a “Big Six” of clubs who would lead the title race, and five of those six are up there. That's fine. We have no pressure. We can only control our own performances, and see where that takes us.”

Off the field, Bloor enjoys a tight working relationship with his chairman and his CEO. The watchword is stability – and the Acorns Trust, widely credited with wise mediation in the recent confrontations, is looking to strengthen its team by appointing a new Treasurer and Lottery Co-ordinator. Details are on the Borough club website.