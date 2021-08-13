Bookies' odds for Eastbourne Borough this season will surprise - and disappoint - fans
Eastbourne Borough st proudly third in the National League South table when their season ended early - but the bookies don't seem to think they will reach those sort of heights again.
Ahead of the start of the National League South 2021-22 season on Saturday, BetVictor has revealed the latest National League South title odds for each team in the division.
And the Sports are JOINT ELEVENTH to win it - indicating that BetVictor think a mid-table finish is in order for Danny Bloor's men.
Dorking Wanderers are favourites to win the title at 11/4 and the Wanderers start their season at Concord Rangers who are given long odds of 40/1 for glory this season.
Meanwhile, at the other side of the spectrum, Braintree Town have been given the worst odds of winning the title at 66/1 and they kick off their campaign against Oxford City who are priced at 20/1 to win the league.
National League South Winner 2021/22:
Dorking Wanderers: 11/4
Dartford: 4/1
Ebbsfleet United: 8/1
Havant and Waterlooville: 10/1
St Albans City: 14/1
Hampton and Richmond Borough: 16/1
Bath City: 20/1
Maidstone United: 20/1
Oxford City: 20/1
Hemel Hempstead Town: 20/1
Dulwich Hamlet: 25/1
Eastbourne Borough: 25/1
Billericay Town: 33/1
Tonbridge Angels: 33/1
Chippenham Town: 33/1
Chelmsford City: 33/1
Hungerford Town: 33/1
Concord Rangers: 40/1
Welling United: 50/1
Slough Town: 50/1
Braintree Town: 66/1