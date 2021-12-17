Bede's captain Hayden gets national school squad call

Hayden Beaconsfield in action for Bede's / Picture: Emma Hancox

Bede’s School student Hayden Beaconsfield has been called up for the national Independent School Football Association under-18s side.

He came through four sets of trials – three with other hopefuls from across the south then a final stage also involving players from the north.

The ISFA squad are training at St George’s Park, the FA’s national headquarters this month and in January and have fixtures lined up including one against Scotland in Glasgow on January 16.

From a young age Beaconsfield, who lives in Eastbourne, has been passionate about football and his dream is to become a processional.

He played for local teams like Ratton Rangers and Select Soccer. He is in Eastbourne Borough’s U18s squad and trains with the first team.

Aged 15 Beaconsfield played for Sussex and this led to him getting a football scholarship at Bedes where he is taking his A-levels and is joint captain of the first team and head of house.

Bedes put him forward for ISFA trials and he did them at Eton, Charterhouse and City of London schools. The final stage was held at Shrewsbury where he scored a hat-trick and shone throughout.

Mum Vicky said: “We are delighted Hayden was successful in these trials and has been asked to represent ISFA.

“Hayden’s main hope is that a football team will spot him and give him that well-deserved chance. Hayden wants to play at the highest level possible.