Where are they now? Brighton and Hove Albion's promotion-winning squad 2016-17 Albion were promoted to the Premier League on April 17, 2017. Much has changed at the Amex in a short space of time, Jacob Panons looks at where they all are now... 1. Chris Hughton Sacked after two seasons in the Premier League after the Seagulls narrowly avoided the drop. Led the club to an FA Cup semi-final. Since his dismissal in May, he is still without a club. 2. David Stockdale Brightons starting goalkeeper when they got promoted. Signed for Birmingham but after one season loaned to Southend, Wycombe and Coventry. Still on the books at Birmingham. 3. Casper Ankergren The Danish goalkeeper retired following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, after seven years at the club. Ankergren is now an assistant first-team goalkeeper coach for Albion. 4. Niki Menpaa The Finnish keeper made just one league appearance for Brighton before moving to Bristol City at the start of the 2018-19. Made 26 league appearances for the Robins but has not played this season due to Daniel Bentley starting.