Ulloa: I want to stay at Brighton for a long time

Leonardo Ulloa would love to stay with Brighton after his loan spell from Leicester comes to an end this summer.

The 31-year-old fans' favourite, who scored 26 goals in 58 appearances during his first spell with Albion, returned to the club on loan from Leicester last month and says he feels at home with the Seagulls.

Leonardo Ulloa celebrates scoring against Coventry. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Ulloa scored his first goal since rejoining Brighton in yesterday's 3-1 win against Coventry in the FA Cup and it was also his first goal for 14 months after a frustrating time with Leicester, where he had limited game time.

The Argentine striker is under contract with Leicester until the summer of 2019 but says he would be happy to stay with Brighton when his loan spell comes to an end.

He said: "I want to stay here for a long time but we will see what happens.

"Leicester was a very nice time for me, it was wonderful in my career but now I have to look forward and here I feel different.

"I want to stay here. We will see what happens, where we are (at the end of the season) and then we'll make the decision."

Asked if he feels at home with Brighton, Ulloa said: "Yes, I feel different here. I feel happy, when I wear this t-shirt it's different.

"I love the people here and we have a different relationship.

"I'm very happy, I came back to play here. I played 90 minutes today and most important was we won the game and are in the next round.

"I'm so happy, the team played well and I got confidence because I need to play.

"I need to get to know my team mates more. In the first half, I didn't feel so comfortable but in the second half it was much better for me.

"I feel better all the time I play here and I feel different."

Albion are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Swansea at the Amex. The Seagulls are 14th but just six points separate tenth-placed Bournemouth to Stoke in 19th.

Ulloa said: "We have to stay together and it's important to believe we can do this.

"We're in a good position but in the table tenth to 20th is tight.

"We have to stay strong. Every game is so important but we just have to think about the next game."