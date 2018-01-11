Sidwell suffers fresh injury blow

Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell is set for a few more months on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in training.

The 35-year-old, who has not played this season, had been out since August with a back injury and now an ankle problem could see him miss the rest of the season.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "Steve Sidwell has also had an ankle problem over the last week. Certainly as regards having him available over the next few months that won't be the case.

"With any injury and any player, it's always a blow and a bigger blow for the individual themselves. But we have to continually try to assess what we have.

"We've been without Steve Sidwell for the season so far. It's not a player at this particular moment who's been playing and is now injured."