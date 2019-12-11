Rumours: Chelsea favourites to land Crystal Palace star and Barcelona poised for Marcus Rashford

All the latest news and gossip from across the Premier League.

Chelsea have emerged as favourites to land Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Chelsea are determined to add to their squad in January and see Zaha as an ideal replacement for Eden Hazard who left last summer for Real Madrid. The Palace winger had a transfer request turned down in the summer.

Juventus have made a bid for Chelsea and Brazil attacker Willian. The 31-year-old has been in good form for Frank Lampard's men this season but his contract is due to expire in the summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to return to AC Milan next month, despite reports of a £4m per season offer from Everton. Ibrahimovic, 38, previously scored 28 goals in 32 Serie A games when he last played for Milan in 2011/12.

Leicester City are keen to keep hold of James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu. They have started talks on improved, long-term contracts for the talented duo. Manchester United remain interested in Maddison however.

Manchester United head scout Marcel Bout was one of 40 scouts from European teams to watch Red Bull's young striker Erling Haaland in action against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Patrick Vieira, Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez are on their shortlist to takeover at Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford has been in fine form for Manchester United lately but he has no intentions of leaving his boyhood club despite speculation linking him to Barcelona. The England international was aware of interest from the Nou Camp last summer

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits it will be tough to keep hold of 20-year-old England Under-21 Dwight McNeil. The winger looks a real propect and is a potential target for Manchester United and Crystal Palace.