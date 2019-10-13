Rumour has it / PSG star to Tottenham and Manchester United line-up £140m swoop for England duo

Paris Saint-Germain are determined to secure the services of Tottenham's play maker this January.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Adrien Rabiot to Tottenham but they do want Christian Eriksen in return. Rabiot, 24, joined PSG in the summer but the club are willing to let him move to north London in January if it guarantees getting Eriksen to Paris.

Manchester United want to lure England midfielder Declan Rice away from West Ham and will stump-up £70m to do so. The 20-year-old has impressed at the London Stadium and United see him as the powerful player they can build their midfield around.

Ole Solskjaer has also given the green light to the club in their bid to sign Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in January. United have also been strongly linked with Moussa Dembele, Mario Mandzukic and Krzysztof Piatek but the manager is said to favour Wilson, who has consistently delivered in the Premier League. The 27-year-old will cost them around £70m.

Bristol City are lining up a January move for on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The 20-year-old is on loan at Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United and despite limited game time, he has scored four goals in eight appearances. City tried to sign Nketiah last summer and are keen to try again in January.

Steve Bruce wants to bring QPR's Ryan Manning to Newcastle in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old can operate in midfield or at left back. Newcastle are also keen on £17m rated Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir but face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to rewarded with a new contract at Arsenal. Aubameyang, 30, has scored 49 goals in 75 appearances since joining in January 2018. He has two years remaining but the Gunners want to tie him down until 2023.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe could be offered a player/coach role at Rangers next season. Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard is open to the idea for Defoe, who continues to be a regular goalscorer for them at the age 37. “Jermain will know certain situations in the game, certain things to look out for in that specific position – better than any coach in the world," said Gerrard.