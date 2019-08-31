Rumour has it / Arsenal defenders to Spain and Turkey, Spurs duo close to exit and Pep wants Foden to chat more

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be ready to complete a deal for Christian Eriksen as Spurs could be set to see a few faces leave before the European transfer window closes. Jan Vertonghen is wanted by German outfit Bayer Leverkusen while Victor Wanyama could be on his way to Club Brugge.

One person who is staying at Tottenham however is manager Mauricio Pochettino. The boss insists he has turned down plenty of offers and remains committed to keeping Spurs competitive in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola wants to hear more from Phil Foden. The manager is a huge admirer of the young player but says he’s a bit shy. “He is a shy guy,” said Manchester City’s manager. “I would like him to talk more to me.”

Across north London, Nacho Monreal’s six-year service at Arsenal ended with a move to Real Sociedad while Mohamed Elneny has failed to impress manager Unai Emery and Besiktas may be an option.

Chris Smalling has already swapped Manchester for Rome and the defender fire sale at United could continue with Matteo Darmian to Parma. United are also keen to move Marcos Rojo on, any bidders?

Brighton are not expecting any further departures ahead of the European transfer window closer, after striker Jurgen Locadia departed for Hoffenheim

Leicester’s Rachid Ghezzal interests Olympiakos and Fousseni Diabaté maybe on his way to Dijon, both on loan.