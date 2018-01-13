Rodriguez reported to The FA over Bong incident

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been reported to The FA after an incident with Brighton defender Gaetan Bong this afternoon.

The Baggies won 2-0 but shortly after their second goal, there was a clash between Rodriguez and Bong. The West Brom striker held his nose and then wafted it at the Albion defender, however Bong reported something Rodriguez said to referee Martin Atkinson, who will pass it on to The FA.

Speaking post-match, Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: "Gaetan Bong has reported Jay Rodriguez for something that was said to him.

"It's been handled in the correct manner by the referee. He is aware of what the allegations are and that will go through to The FA."

Asked if there was a racist element to the comment, Hughton said: "All I can say is it was dealt with in the correct manner and there are allegations made against Jay Rodriguez but the nature of that The FA will deal with."

West Brom boss Alan Pardew said: "There's been an allegation made by the Brighton full-back to the referee and that allegation will go to The FA.

"I haven't seen the incident but knowing Jay Rodriguez, I find it very difficult to understand if I'm honest.

"Jay claims that whatever the allegation is, that it's untrue."